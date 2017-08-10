501.5
Rwandan refugee in Uganda kidnapped in capital: Officials

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:04 am 08/10/2017 08:04am
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan officials say a Rwandan refugee has been kidnapped by unknown people in the capital, Kampala.

Apollo Kazungu, a government commissioner in charge of refugees, says Rene Rutagungira was known to refugee officials before the incident this week.

Ugandan police and U.N. officials did not immediately comment.

Over the years, some Rwandan exiles and refugees in Uganda have complained about the risk of abduction by Rwandan agents.

Douglas Asiimwe, a refugee officer, says it is not possible to give bodyguards to Rwandan refugees despite the threats.

