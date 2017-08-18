501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Rwanda leader is inaugurated;…

Rwanda leader is inaugurated; won nearly 99 percent of vote

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 5:30 am 08/18/2017 05:30am
Share

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandan President Paul Kagame is being inaugurated after winning re-election with nearly 99 percent of the vote.

Friday’s ceremony is being attended by many African leaders.

The longtime president had described the Aug. 4 election as “a formality” while campaigning.

The East African nation has virtually no political opposition, and critics accuse Kagame of being intolerant of dissent. He denies it.

Kagame has been de facto leader or president since the end of the 1994 genocide. Because of a change to the constitution in 2015, he can legally stay in power until 2034.

A Human Rights Watch statement says Rwanda’s election “took place in a context of very limited free speech or open political space.”

Amnesty International had described a “climate of fear” ahead of the vote.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Africa News Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?