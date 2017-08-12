Nigeria’s president says he feels ready to return home

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s president says he feels healthy enough to return home from London after three months away but says ultimately the decision is up to his doctors.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness since early May. The 74-year-old leader also spent a month and a half in London earlier this year and said he had never been so sick in his life.

The absences and lack of information have caused tensions in Africa’s most populous nation. Some have called for Buhari’s replacement, and the military has reminded its personnel to remain loyal.

A special adviser says the president told visitors Saturday in London that “I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge.”

The presidency also released photos of Buhari walking outdoors.

