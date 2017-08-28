501.5
Kenya’s opposition leader challenges polls in Supreme Court

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 6:02 am 08/28/2017 06:02am
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s Supreme Court has begun hearing a case in which veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga is challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election earlier this month.

Odinga, a former prime minister, has charged that Kenyatta won the elections fraudulently. Odinga was in court Monday as his legal team presented submissions alleging that the electoral commission did not follow the law in adding up voting results and presented fictitious results that were changed to favor Kenyatta.

Odinga said the electoral commission computers were hacked to produce fraudulent results. His lawyers Monday charged that the original voting results forms were replaced with forms lacking security features such as a bar codes, watermarks and stamps. Most international observers have said the election results are credible. Odinga unsuccessfully challenged Kenyatta’s election in 2013.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

