501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Kenyan opposition leader Odinga…

Kenyan opposition leader Odinga says hackers infiltrated election body’s database to manipulate ‘democratic process’

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 3:48 am 08/09/2017 03:48am
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan opposition leader Odinga says hackers infiltrated election body’s database to manipulate ‘democratic process’

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Africa News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?