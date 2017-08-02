501.5
Kenyan election official was strangled, tortured: Autopsy

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 1:10 pm 08/02/2017 01:10pm
In this photo taken Thursday, July 6, 2017, Christopher Msando, an information technology official for Kenya's electoral commission, speaks at a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya. Msando, an official crucial to running Kenya's presidential election next week, has been found tortured and killed, the electoral commission chairman said Monday, July 31, 2017, as concerns grew that the East African nation's vote again would face dangerous unrest. (AP Photo)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An autopsy shows that a murdered Kenyan electoral official crucial to the running of elections next week was tortured then strangled.

Christopher Msando’s body was identified Monday at a city morgue. He was in charge of running biometric readers and electronic transmission equipment meant to greatly reduce incidences of electoral fraud.

Government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor said Wednesday that strangulation was the cause of death. Msando also had been hit by a blunt object and had deep cuts on his right arm indicating torture.

Oduor says Msando’s trachea had collapsed, indicating that he may have been strangled using “bare hands.”

Concerns are growing that Kenya’s election again could turn violent. A poll this week shows President Uhuru Kenyatta and top challenger Raila Odinga just 1 percentage point apart.

