501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Kenya: Lions kill 1…

Kenya: Lions kill 1 person grazing livestock in city park

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 2:16 am 08/07/2017 02:16am
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police say two lions attacked and killed one person among a group of men grazing cattle at Kenya’s Nairobi National Park at night.

The report said a Kenya Wildlife Service ranger reported the group was attacked around 2 a.m. and wardens were able to rescue seven people. However, an 18-year-old man was killed by the lions and most of his body eaten.

Lion attacks are not common, but as Kenya’s capital enjoys a boom in apartment and road construction, an expanding population center is putting heavy pressure on Kenya’s famed wildlife, especially its big cats. Nairobi National Park is the only wildlife park in the world that lies within a country’s capital city.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Animals & Pets Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?