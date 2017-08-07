Kenya: Lions kill 1 person grazing livestock in city park

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police say two lions attacked and killed one person among a group of men grazing cattle at Kenya’s Nairobi National Park at night.

The report said a Kenya Wildlife Service ranger reported the group was attacked around 2 a.m. and wardens were able to rescue seven people. However, an 18-year-old man was killed by the lions and most of his body eaten.

Lion attacks are not common, but as Kenya’s capital enjoys a boom in apartment and road construction, an expanding population center is putting heavy pressure on Kenya’s famed wildlife, especially its big cats. Nairobi National Park is the only wildlife park in the world that lies within a country’s capital city.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.