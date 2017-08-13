Kenya gets respite from election violence that killed 24

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan areas that were hit by deadly election violence are quiet, with many people attending church services and police patrolling some streets.

Pastors delivered Sunday sermons appealing for calm in the Nairobi slum of Mathare, where rioters have battled police who fired live ammunition and tear gas. The pastors are asking congregations to help rebuild and leave matters to God even if they feel they have been victims of injustice. Outside the churches, made of little more than wood frames and tin roofs, children are playing soccer, darts, checkers and other games.

Witnesses say the city of Kisumu, an opposition stronghold, is also calm.

Violence erupted after opposition leader Raila Odinga said Tuesday’s election, won by President Uhuru Kenyatta, was rigged. Police gunfire has killed at least 24 people.

