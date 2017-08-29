501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Kenya's opposition, election commission…

Kenya’s opposition, election commission argue over access

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 7:48 am 08/29/2017 07:48am
Share
Kenyan Supreme Court judges, from left to right, Njoki Ndung'u, Jackton Ojwang, Deputy Chief Justice Philomela Mwilu, Chief Justice David Maraga, Smokin Wanjala and Isaac Lenaola preside over the second day of hearings of a petition challenging the presidential election result, at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Kenya's Supreme Court is hearing veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga's challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election earlier this month. (AP Photo/Sayyid Azim)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s electoral commission has declined to give the opposition access to its computer servers even after the Supreme Court ordered it to do so, the opposition said Tuesday as it continues to challenge the results of this month’s presidential vote.

Opposition coalition leader Raila Odinga has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win with 54 percent of the vote was fraudulent. Odinga has claimed that hackers infiltrated the electoral commission’s servers and manipulated results in Kenyatta’s favor.

Odinga’s spokesman Dennis Onyango said the opposition has been denied “read only” access to the servers and to the equipment that transmitted the results from polling centers to tallying stations.

The Supreme Court has ordered the electoral commission to give the opposition “read only” access.

Onyango said the electoral commission has only offered the opposition the printed logs from its servers instead.

Paul Muite, the lawyer for the electoral commission, told the Supreme Court that the servers are in Europe and people there were asleep when access was requested. “It is just an issue of logistics,” he said.

James Orengo, one of Odinga’s lawyers, said the electoral commission’s lawyer was not telling the truth because by the time the court ordered the access to the servers on Monday morning it was daytime in Europe.

The president of the Supreme Court has said he would make a ruling on the issue later Tuesday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Africa News Government News Latest News Supreme Court News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?