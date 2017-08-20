501.5
Grace Mugabe returns to Zimbabwe despite assault claim

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 1:35 am 08/20/2017 01:35am
FILE - In this Saturday Feb. 27, 2016 file photo, Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, left, and his wife Grace attend his birthday celebrations in Masvingo, Zimbabwe. President Robert Mugabe is in South Africa as his wife is accused of assaulting a young model. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File)

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean state media say the wife of President Robert Mugabe has returned home from South Africa despite calls that she be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting a young model at a luxury hotel in Johannesburg.

State broadcaster ZBC says Grace Mugabe returned with her husband to Harare on an Air Zimbabwe flight Sunday morning.

A ZBC report showed Grace Mugabe greeting government and military officials at the Harare airport.

South Africa’s government said Saturday that it was deciding whether to grant diplomatic immunity to her at the request of the Zimbabwean government.

Topics:
Africa News Government News Latest News World News
