Gambia cancels diplomatic passports of ex-dictator, family

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia’s government has cancelled the diplomatic passports of former President Yahya Jammeh and his family members.

The list seen by The Associated Press indicates that 207 people have had their diplomatic passports revoked with immediate effect.

Jammeh’s wife, her two children and other relatives also are targeted by the government’s decision.

The move comes almost a week after media reports about the presence of former first lady Zainab Jammeh in the capital of neighboring Senegal.

That prompted many in Gambia to call on the new government to revoke diplomatic passports that were issued by the former regime.

The Jammeh family fled to exile in Equatorial Guinea in January, paving the way for elected President Adama Barrow to take office.

