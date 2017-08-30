501.5
Former Rwanda presidential candidate accused of forgery

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 6:24 am 08/30/2017 06:24am
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandan police say they have searched the home of a former presidential candidate who is accused of forgery ahead of the recent election.

Police spokesman Theos Badege said Wednesday that Diane Rwigara is being investigated on suspicion of forging signatures during her efforts to qualify as a candidate.

Rwigara was disqualified after allegedly failing to collect enough supporting signatures ahead of the Aug. 4 election.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame won re-election with over 98 percent of the vote, though human rights groups long have accused the government of targeting and harassing the opposition.

Rwigara says she is being targeted over her criticism of Kagame’s government and its human rights record in the East African nation.

