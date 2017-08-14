501.5
Elephant kills Argentine hunter in Namibia

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 5:55 am 08/14/2017 05:55am
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Namibian media say an elephant trampled and killed an Argentine who was in a group of hunters tracking a herd of elephants.

The Namibia Press Agency said the hunter, identified as 46-year-old Jose Monzalvez, was killed on Saturday afternoon in a private wildlife area 70 kilometers (43 miles) northwest of the small town of Kalkfeld.

The agency said Monzalvez, who worked for an oil company, was with another Argentine and three Namibians when he was killed. It says one of the elephants charged before the group was able to find a spot to aim and shoot.

The report says Monzalvez had a hunting permit with him and that relatives have been informed of his death.

Topics:
Africa News Animals & Pets Latest News Living News World News
