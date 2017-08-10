501.5
Election observers urge calm after Kenya’s disputed vote

August 10, 2017
A graffiti artist paints a peace slogan on a tyre in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017 as supporters of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, demonstrated. Odinga says hackers infiltrated the database of the country's election commission and manipulated the results . Early results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a wide lead over Odinga. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An international observer mission is urging Kenyans to be calm as they await final election results following opposition allegations of vote-rigging and the deaths of several people in election protests.

John Mahama, chief election observer for the Commonwealth and former president of Ghana, said Thursday that Kenya’s voting and counting system appeared “credible, transparent and inclusive.”

However, Mahama says election observers don’t have the capacity to investigate allegations by opposition leader Raila Odinga that hackers infiltrated the Kenyan election commission’s database and manipulated results in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Provisional results show Kenyatta holding a strong lead with 97.5 percent of polling stations counted after Tuesday’s vote.

The election commission has described its electronic voting system as secure. It is not yet clear when final results will be announced.

