501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Angola's MPLA party wins…

Angola’s MPLA party wins election; defense minister to lead

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 7:39 am 08/25/2017 07:39am
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Angola’s election commission says the ruling MPLA party has won the national election with 61 percent of the vote, meaning Defense Minister Joao Lourenco will replace President Jose Eduardo dos Santos after his 38-year rule.

Commission spokeswoman Julia Ferreira says 98 percent of votes have been counted from Wednesday’s election.

Ferreira says the MPLA has four million votes, while the main opposition UNITA party has 1.8 million votes, or nearly 27 percent.

The Portuguese news agency Lusa says the MPLA will get 150 seats in the 220-seat National Assembly. That is 25 fewer seats than in the previous legislature that was formed after the ruling party beat UNITA by a wider margin in the 2012 election.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Africa News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?