501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Angola awaits election results…

Angola awaits election results amid opposition complaints

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 6:03 am 08/24/2017 06:03am
Share
Voter officials at their stations during presidential elections in Luanda, Angola, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Defense Minister, Joao Lourenco, is the front-runner to succeed President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who will step down after 38-years in power in an oil-rich country. (AP Photo/Bruno Fonseca)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Angolans are awaiting the results of an election in which the defense minister is the front-runner to succeed President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who will quit after 38 years in power.

While election officials say Wednesday’s vote went smoothly despite minor problems, the main opposition UNITA party alleges that police fired shots and made arrests near some polling stations as people voted in Huambo city.

The Portuguese news agency Lusa quotes a UNITA official, Liberty Chiaka, as saying police dispersed crowds because they didn’t want people to wait to find out results at the polling stations.

In the 2012 election, UNITA lost to the ruling MPLA party, which denied allegations of voting irregularities.

Dos Santos’ chosen successor is Joao Lourenco, the defense minister and a former governor.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Africa News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?