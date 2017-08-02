501.5
2 white South Africans convicted in coffin assault case

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 10:55 am 08/25/2017 10:55am
FILE -- In this Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 file photo Theo Jackson, left, and Willem Oosthuizen, right, appear in the Magistrates Court in Middelburg, South Africa, accused of forcing a black man into a coffin and threatening to set him on fire. The two men have been convicted Friday Aug. 25, 2017, of attempted murder, kidnapping and other charges. (AP Photo, File)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Two white South Africans accused of forcing a black man into a coffin and threatening to set him on fire have been convicted of attempted murder, kidnapping and other charges.

A judge on Friday delivered the verdict in Middelburg in Mpumalanga province in a case that prompted national outrage and debate over the legacy of white minority rule, which ended in 1994.

A video showing the racially charged incident circulated on social media last year, leading to the arrest of farmers Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson.

It shows a man cowering and moaning in a coffin as part of the lid is pushed over his head and upper body. A man is heard threatening to pour in gasoline. Another threat is made to put a snake in the coffin.

