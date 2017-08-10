501.5
10 Things to Know for Wednesday

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 9:08 pm 08/08/2017 09:08pm
FILE - In this May 21m 2016 file photo,David Letterman poses in the press room at the 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony in New York. Letterman, who said goodbye to his long-running talk show two years ago, will say hello to TV again with a new show for Netflix. Netflix announced Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, that the six-episode series has Letterman combining two primary interests: in-depth conversations, and in-the-field segments sparked by his curiosity and humor. In each hour-long episode, Letterman will conduct a long-form conversation with a single guest, and explore topics of his own outside the studio. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, FIle)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. TRUMP VOICES HARD LINE AGAINST PYONGYANG

The president threatens North Korea with “fire and fury” after suggestions the communist country has mastered one of the final hurdles to being able to strike the U.S. with a nuclear missile.

2. SCIENTISTS CONTRADICT TRUMP ON WARMING

A draft report produced by 13 federal agencies concludes that the U.S. is already feeling the negative impacts of climate change.

3. ENTERTAINER GLEN CAMPBELL DIES AT 81

The appeal of the affable superstar singer of “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Wichita Lineman” spanned country, pop, television and movies.

4. MADURO’S LEGISLATIVE BODY THRUSTS ITSELF CENTER STAGE

Venezuela’s new constitutional assembly takes over the halls of the endangered, opposition-controlled congress, declaring itself superior to all other branches of government.

5. WHO’S HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP OF DINOSAURS

A new study describes the biggest dinosaur ever, a plant-eater that made T. rex look like a munchkin.

6. SOUTH AFRICAN LEADER WILL STAY, FOR NOW

President Jacob Zuma survives a no-confidence vote in the most serious attempt to unseat him amid growing anger over alleged corruption.

7. WHAT’S CHANGED SINCE EMBARRASSING AIRLINE FRACAS

Following widespread outrage over a passenger who was violently dragged off an overbooked plane, U.S. airlines are bumping customers at the lowest rate in at least two decades.

8. MORE ILLNESSES TIED TO TAINTED PAPAYAS

Salmonella from the contaminated fruit has now sickened 109 people in 16 U.S. states and 35 were ill enough to be hospitalized.

9. TWO LOTTERY GAMES, TWO BIG JACKPOTS

For the first time, both the Powerball and Mega Millions games in the U.S. are offering jackpots topping $300 million.

10. WHERE DAVID LETTERMAN IS RESURFACING

The comedian, who said goodbye to his long-running talk show two years ago, will say hello to TV again on a new series for Netflix.

