501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Wife of Zimbabwe leader…

Wife of Zimbabwe leader says Mugabe should name successor

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 9:53 am 07/27/2017 09:53am
Share
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets supporters at a rally in Lupane about 170 Kilometres north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Friday, July 21, 2017. Mugabe's rally is his first since his return from a routine medical review in Singapore. The world's oldest leader has launched a series of rallies targeting the youth ahead of Presidential elections set for 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s first lady said Thursday her 93-year-old husband should name a successor, wading into a subject that President Robert Mugabe has previously regarded as taboo.

Grace Mugabe told members of the ruling ZANU-PF party women’s league that naming a successor “will enable all members to rally behind one candidate,” state broadcaster ZBC reported.

Mugabe has repeatedly said he will not choose a successor. The world’s oldest head of state has said he will contest next year’s election. He has led the southern African nation since 1980.

His wife has previously said her husband could rule even from the grave.

This is the first time Grace Mugabe has publicly urged her husband to name a successor, although she did not say whether her statements were aimed at next year’s election.

Grace Mugabe, who heads the ZANU-PF women’s league, has become increasingly powerful in politics in recent years. She said her husband’s choice on a successor should be final.

ZBC reported that she said naming a successor “has been the trend in other countries.” She also used a biblical analogy of a son who organized a feast to crown himself because his father was sick.

Some analysts have suggested that Robert Mugabe, who visibly struggles to walk these days, could call an early election.

His party’s secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo, last month said Mugabe could call an election in February or March. He can only do that if Parliament chooses to dissolve itself. His party holds the majority in Parliament.

The constitution stipulates the earliest date Mugabe can call an election is in July 2018.

Fights to succeed Mugabe have intensified in recent months, with Cabinet ministers and military generals trading insults on mainstream and social media over the issue.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Tasty tomato recipes for summer

With plenty of tomatoes this time of year, you made need some creative ways to incorporate them into your daily dishes.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?