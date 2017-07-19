501.5
Warnings as deadly Central African Republic violence returns

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 3:59 am 07/19/2017 03:59am
BANGASSOU, Central African Republic (AP) — Bullet-riddled roofs line the “boulevard of death” in Central African Republic’s southeastern town of Bangassou. More than 2,000 Muslims are hiding in the local cathedral as the country’s sectarian violence reaches this once-quiet area.

More than 300 people have been killed and 100,000 displaced in Central African Republic since May as the fighting that began in 2013 moves into the impoverished country’s central and southeastern regions.

The United Nations humanitarian chief is among those warning of a nationwide conflict roaring back to life. Stephen O’Brien visited Bangassou this week.

Tens of thousands of people have fled to neighboring Congo.

The head of the U.N. peacekeeping force of 12,000 troops has acknowledged that the mission is not enough to protect civilians around the country.

