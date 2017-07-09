501.5
Vietnam seizes 3 tons of ivory smuggled from South Africa

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 11:10 pm 07/09/2017 11:10pm
In this Saturday, July 8, 2017 photo, a policeman weighs a piece of ivory smuggled in from South Africa, in Thanh Hoa province, Vietnam. It was part of nearly 3 tons of ivory smuggled from South Africa seized by police in the latest action taken against the illegal trade. (Trinh Duy Hung/Vietnam News Agency via AP)

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Police in northern Vietnam have seized nearly 3 tons of ivory smuggled from South Africa in the latest action taken against the illegal trade.

Thanh Hoa provincial police said the ivory was found in boxes on a truck stopped by police early Saturday morning. The account posted on the police website quoted the truck driver as saying he was hired to transport the ivory from southern Dong Nai province to the capital Hanoi.

Police declined to give further information on Monday.

Last year, nearly 7 tons of ivory were seized in Vietnam’s southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh city.

Vietnam is one of the world’s major transit points and consumers of ivory and rhino horn. It bans hunting of its own dwindling population of elephants.

