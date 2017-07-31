501.5
US military: Drone strike kills al-Shabab fighter in Somalia

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 8:15 am 07/31/2017 08:15am
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The U.S. military says it has carried out a drone strike in Somalia that killed a member of the al-Shabab extremist group.

A statement Monday from the U.S. Africa Command says the airstrike occurred Saturday near Tortoroow in southern Somalia. The statement says no civilians were killed.

President Donald Trump earlier this year approved expanded military operations against al-Shabab, including more aggressive airstrikes and considering parts of southern Somalia areas of active hostilities.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab is the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa.

The U.S. statement says the airstrike was carried out in coordination with regional partners “as a direct response to al-Shabab actions, including recent attacks on Somali forces.”

There was no immediate comment from Somali officials.

Topics:
Africa News Government News Latest News National News World News
