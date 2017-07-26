501.5
UN says Congo military ‘elements’ dug dozens of mass graves

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United Nations says Congo military “elements” are responsible for digging at least 42 mass graves in three Kasai provinces following clashes with alleged militia members in recent months.

The U.N. human rights office in Congo says in a new report it is concerned about the alarming deterioration of human rights in the region due to the “brutal and disproportionate repression against the Kamuina Nsapu militia by the Congolese defense forces.”

The office says Congolese soldiers have killed more than 428 people, including at least 140 children, in the region this year. It says the militia has killed at least 37.

The U.N. on Wednesday appointed a team of experts to investigate the Kasai violence, including reports of sexual violence and the use of child soldiers.

Congo’s government hasn’t commented.

