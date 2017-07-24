501.5
Tanzania opposition figure charged after rebuking president

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 12:08 pm 07/24/2017 12:08pm
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — A prominent opposition figure in Tanzania has been charged with using abusive language after he called the president a dictator.

Tundu Lissu of the Chadema party had been in police custody since Thursday. A magistrate’s court in Dar es Salaam denied him bail Monday and remanded him to jail.

It is not immediately clear what sentence the charge carries.

In a news conference last week Lissu rebuked the government for alleged attacks on the opposition and the media, and urged Western donors to freeze aid to the government.

Since his election in 2015 Tanzanian President John Magufuli has faced growing charges of intolerance for criticism in the East African nation.

Live transmission of parliamentary debates has stopped, and opposition rallies have been banned until the next election cycle in 2020.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Latest News National News World News
