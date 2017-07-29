501.5
Stampede kills 2 at World Cup final stadium in South Africa

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 1:26 pm 07/29/2017 01:26pm
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Fans at a soccer match in a South African stadium that hosted the 2010 World Cup final tried to push through the gates on Saturday, causing a stampede that killed two people.

One person was critically injured and 16 others had minor injuries in the accident at FNB Stadium in the Soweto area of Johannesburg, the stadium management said in a statement. It said it is conducting an investigation with police.

The stampede happened during a game between top South African teams Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Many people were reportedly unaware of what had happened, and the match continued until the end with Kaizer Chiefs winning 1-0.

Paramedics went to the scene and the situation was brought under control, said public safety official Michael Sun.

Eyewitness News, a South African outlet, quoted Sun as saying that the alleged cause of the stampede was linked to disruption caused by people trying to sell or present fake tickets at a stadium gate.

Formerly called Soccer City Stadium, FNB Stadium hosted several matches during the 2010 World Cup, including the tournament opener and the final.

