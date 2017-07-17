501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » South Africa fighting perceptions…

South Africa fighting perceptions on rhino horn trade

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 8:35 am 07/17/2017 08:35am
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa is objecting to suggestions that it is promoting an international trade in the horns of rhinos, which have been heavily targeted by poachers.

The problem stems from plans by a South African rhino breeder for an online auction of rhino horn next month. It comes after a court ruling opened the way to a domestic trade, despite the international ban that was imposed in 1977.

South Africa’s environmental department said Monday there is a “false impression” that it approves of an international trade due to websites advertising the auction. Some were translated into Chinese and Vietnamese. China and Vietnam are key illegal markets for rhino horn.

The department says it is evaluating the plan for an online auction.

South Africa is home to most of the world’s rhinos,

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Africa News Asia News Latest News Living News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?