501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Official: Kenya unlikely to…

Official: Kenya unlikely to shut down internet during vote

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 7:22 am 07/17/2017 07:22am
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan official says the government is “unlikely” to shut down the internet during next month’s presidential elections.

Communication Authority chief Francis Wangusi said Monday they are not thinking of shutting down the internet but warned that it should not be used to release alternative election results.

He says they are tracking down words that are likely to lead to incitement and violence and whenever they find any they “pull the systems down.”

Observers have warned of possible violence around the elections as in the past.

Kenya’s government has pushed to set up cybersecurity systems ahead of the vote but has been vague on the systems’ capabilities, including for surveillance.

A spokesman for the leading opposition candidate, Raila Odinga, says they fear the systems will be used for election fraud.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Africa News Government News Latest News National News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?