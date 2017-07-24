501.5
Nigeria releases 1st new photo of absent leader in 2 months

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 2:47 am 07/24/2017 02:47am
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s government has released a photo of President Muhammadu Buhari more than two months after he left for London for medical treatment amid growing health concerns.

Sunday’s photo is the first sight of the 74-year-old since he left in early May. Buhari also spent a month and a half in London earlier this year and said he had never been so sick in his life.

The absences and lack of information have caused tensions in Africa’s most populous nation.

The new photo shows Buhari sitting and smiling with a number of governors. His office says he will return “as soon as his doctors give the go-ahead.”

A separate government statement cites Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha as saying Buhari was “completely unperturbed by the cocktail of lies” about his absence.

