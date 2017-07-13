501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Lord's Resistance Army increasingly…

Lord’s Resistance Army increasingly active, UN warns

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 6:35 am 07/13/2017 06:35am
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United Nations is warning of increasing activity by an African rebel group led by one of the world’s most wanted men after the United States and Uganda recently gave up their pursuit.

A report Thursday by the U.N. humanitarian agency says fighters with the Lord’s Resistance Army are becoming “more and more active” in northern Congo, where they briefly kidnapped 61 civilians last month.

The report says the rebel group’s activities have increased in the area that includes Garamba National Park, where fighters have been accused of poaching.

The U.S. and Uganda earlier this year ended military efforts to eliminate the LRA and capture leader Joseph Kony, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

The U.S. and Uganda said the LRA was shrunken and neutralized.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Africa News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?