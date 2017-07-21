501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Killing of Cecil's son…

Killing of Cecil’s son highlights peril facing African lions

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 5:47 am 07/21/2017 05:47am
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — First there was Cecil, a Zimbabwean lion whose 2015 killing by an American hunter ignited international outrage. Now Cecil’s son Xanda has been killed in the same area, bringing fresh scrutiny on the “trophy” hunting of a species whose numbers in the wild have plummeted.

A group called World Heritage Species says Xanda was killed on or around July 7 just outside Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park and that the unidentified hunter is a client of Zimbabwean professional hunter Richard Cooke.

The group says the hunt was reportedly legal.

Some conservation groups are harshly criticizing the hunt. Still, experts have warned that Africa’s lions face greater threats, including human encroachment on their habitats and the poaching of animals for food, which deprives lions of prey.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News Science News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?