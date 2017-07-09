501.5
Kenya opposition leader checked for signs of food poisoning

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 3:40 pm 07/09/2017 03:40pm
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A spokesman says Kenya’s leading opposition leader, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has been taken to the hospital with suspected food poisoning.

Denis Onyango said Odinga was being checked at a Mombasa hospital on Sunday.

Another spokesman for the leader, Salim Lone, says Odinga felt “slightly unwell” and “there is absolutely no reason for anyone to worry” about his health.

Odinga is making his fourth attempt to win Kenya’s presidency and will be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s closest challenger in next month’s election.

His supporters argue that he won the presidential race 10 years ago. The 2007 election, which international observers said was flawed, sparked arguably the worst episode of violence Kenya has experienced since it gained independence.

More than 1,000 people died and 600,000 others were evicted from their homes.

