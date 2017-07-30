Kenya: Intruder killed at VP’s home after 18-hour siege

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s police chief says an intruder killed a police guard at the home of the deputy president and armed himself with a rifle before he was shot dead more than 18 hours later.

Police Chief Joseph Boinnet said the man kept police special forces engaged overnight at Deputy President William Ruto home on the outskirts of Eldoret, a town 194 miles (312 kilometers) northwest of Nairobi.

Capital FM Radio reports that the unknown gunmen entered the residence around noon Saturday, moments after Ruto had left to campaign with the president for re-election. Analysts have been worried that violence will accompany Kenya’s Aug. 8 election. The Islamist extremist group Al-Shabab recently threatened to disrupt the vote.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.