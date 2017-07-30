501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Kenya: Intruder killed at…

Kenya: Intruder killed at VP’s home after 18-hour siege

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 9:43 am 07/30/2017 09:43am
Share
FILE - A Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 file photo of Kenya's Vice President William Ruto addressing the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. Kenyan media are reporting that unknown gunmen have attacked the house of Kenya's deputy president moments after he left Saturday, July 29, 2017, to campaign with the president for re-election in the Aug. 8 vote. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s police chief says an intruder killed a police guard at the home of the deputy president and armed himself with a rifle before he was shot dead more than 18 hours later.

Police Chief Joseph Boinnet said the man kept police special forces engaged overnight at Deputy President William Ruto home on the outskirts of Eldoret, a town 194 miles (312 kilometers) northwest of Nairobi.

Capital FM Radio reports that the unknown gunmen entered the residence around noon Saturday, moments after Ruto had left to campaign with the president for re-election. Analysts have been worried that violence will accompany Kenya’s Aug. 8 election. The Islamist extremist group Al-Shabab recently threatened to disrupt the vote.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?