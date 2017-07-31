501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Kenya election official found…

Kenya election official found dead just days before vote

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 7:56 am 07/31/2017 07:56am
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The chairman of Kenya’s electoral commission says an official crucial to running the presidential election next week has been found murdered after being reported missing days ago.

Wafula Chebukati helped identify the body of Christopher Msando on Monday at the city morgue and says it appears to be a murder because of injuries to the neck and head.

Msando was in charge of managing information technology systems at the electoral commission. Kenya will be using biometric technology to identify voters and electronic transmission of results, which reduces the chances of fraud.

The opposition has charged that President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to rig the elections, an accusation the presidency has denied.

Analysts have warned that violence might accompany the hotly contested Aug. 8 vote in which Kenyatta is running again.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Africa News Government News Latest News National News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?