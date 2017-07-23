501.5
Former Zambian leader Kenneth Kaunda, 93, leaves hospital

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 7:43 am 07/23/2017 07:43am
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Zambian media say 93-year-old Kenneth Kaunda, the country’s independence leader and its former longtime president, has left a hospital after several days of treatment.

State broadcaster ZNBC reports that Kaunda went home Saturday from the hospital in Lusaka, the Zambian capital. He will return at an undisclosed time for previously scheduled tests.

ZNBC had earlier quoted the health minister as saying Kaunda had been suffering from “minor complaints.”

Kaunda led Zambia from independence from Britain in 1964 until 1991. Zambia was a one-party state for most of that time, although Kaunda eventually yielded to pressure and held a multi-party vote. He peacefully left office when he lost.

Zambia’s democratic record after Kaunda has been widely praised but the recent jailing of an opposition leader and increased police powers are raising concerns.

