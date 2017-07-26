501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Congo rebel leader, wanted…

Congo rebel leader, wanted for crimes, surrenders

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 5:19 pm 07/26/2017 05:19pm
Share

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The United Nations mission in Congo says the leader of a rebel group who is wanted for crimes against humanity has surrendered in the country’s North Kivu province.

The mission said Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka surrendered Wednesday to U.N. forces in Mutongo in Congo’s east with full knowledge he will stand trial for alleged crimes. It says he has been transferred to Goma, the capital of the province.

Sheka, the founder of Nduma defense of Congo, has been wanted since 2011 under a national warrant for crimes against humanity, including for mass rapes.

Human Rights Watch Central Africa director Ida Sawyer said his surrender brings hope for justice and a reprieve from violence.

Eastern Congo has been plagued by a myriad of armed rebels since the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Tasty tomato recipes for summer

With plenty of tomatoes this time of year, you made need some creative ways to incorporate them into your daily dishes.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?