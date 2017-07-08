501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Congo election commission: Vote…

Congo election commission: Vote can’t be held by end of year

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 1:01 pm 07/08/2017 01:01pm
Share

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The head of Congo’s electoral commission says it is not possible to organize presidential elections by the end of this year. The move goes against a political agreement with the opposition, which has accused President Joseph Kabila of clinging to power.

The president of the National Independent Electoral Commission, Corneille Nangaa, made the announcement Friday in Paris.

The election has been delayed since last year, and Kabila’s mandate ended in mid-December. Protests that left dozens of people dead helped to push the government and opposition into a Dec. 31 deal that calls for the vote to be held this year — without Kabila as a candidate.

Nangaa said any decision on extending the electoral timeframe would be evaluated with the National Council, civil society and other groups involved in the political agreement.

The United Nations and others have expressed concern about the deal’s implementation.

Last month, former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and nine former African presidents warned of an “acute political crisis” in Congo that threatens both the vast, mineral-rich Central African nation and the continent at large.

Congo’s government has said vote preparations need more time.

Kabila came to power after the 2001 assassination of his father, former President Laurent Kabila.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Africa News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?