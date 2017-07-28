501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Authorities seize 3 tons…

Authorities seize 3 tons of pangolin scales in Ivory Coast

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 7:01 am 07/28/2017 07:01am
Share

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Authorities in Ivory Coast say they have seized some three tons of scales from pangolins, the world’s most heavily trafficked mammal.

The small armored creatures are commonly eaten in West and Central Africa as bush meat, but they have been brought to the brink of extinction because their scales are popular in Asian traditional medicine.

The environmental group EAGLE Ivory Coast said Friday that the total value of the seizure is close to $100,000 and represents the remains of about 4,000 pangolins.

The group says eight people were arrested.

More than 1 million pangolins have been poached in the past decade worldwide.

Ivory Coast has increasingly become a transit hub for wildlife trafficking. Authorities in May discovered a stash of ivory valued at $20,000 along with seven panther hides.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Inside former Ravens Star Ray Lewis' $2.5M Maryland mansion

Retired Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis listed his Maryland mansion on the market. See photos of the 6,600-square-foot, seven-bedroom home.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?