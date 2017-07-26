501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » At least 5 dead…

At least 5 dead in building collapse in Nigeria’s Lagos

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 3:36 am 07/26/2017 03:36am
Share
Rescue workers search for survivors at the rubbles of a collapsed building in a densely populated neighborhood in Lagos, Nigeria. Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Rescue work is still ongoing. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Emergency officials in Nigeria’s largest city say at least five people are dead after a residential building collapsed in Lagos.

Authorities say at least 15 people have been rescued from the rubble of the four-story building that collapsed Tuesday afternoon. Officials have not said what caused the collapse.

Rescue efforts continued overnight and into Wednesday morning.

An Associated Press photographer at the scene saw the body of one adult pulled from the rubble. It is not clear how many people were living in the building.

Hundreds of people have gathered at the scene in a poor neighborhood of the city.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

A Monday morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?