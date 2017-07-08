501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Al-Shabab beheads 9 civilians…

Al-Shabab beheads 9 civilians in attack on Kenya village

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 6:56 am 07/08/2017 06:56am
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan officials say al-Shabab extremists from neighboring Somalia have beheaded nine civilians in an attack on a village in the southeast.

James Ole Serian, who leads a task force of security agencies combating al-Shabab, says the attack early Saturday morning occurred in Jima village in Lamu County. Beheadings by al-Shabab in Kenya have been rare.

The attack occurred in the same area where al-Shabab engaged security agencies in a day-long battle three days ago.

Al-Shabab has vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops in 2011 to Somalia to fight the extremist group, which last year became the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa.

The group in recent months has increased attacks with homemade bombs, killing at least 46 in Lamu and Mandera Counties.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Africa News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?