Ailing Nigeria president gives thanks for nationwide prayers

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s government says President Muhammadu Buhari has written to Guinea’s leader thanking him for organizing nationwide prayers for his health and saying “I am making good progress.”

Buhari has been in London for medical treatment for more than two months. His absence and the lack of information about his condition have caused tensions in Africa’s most populous nation. The government on Sunday released the first photo of the 74-year-old since he left.

Tuesday’s statement says Buhari wrote Monday to Alpha Conde, who is also chairman of the Assemblies of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

Buhari’s letter says he will return to his duties “as soon as doctors advise.”

Buhari also spent seven weeks in London earlier this year and said he’d never been so sick.

