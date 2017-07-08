501.5
8 killed in soccer stampede in Senegal

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 6:36 am 07/16/2017 06:36am
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Witnesses said at least eight people have died and more than 50 were injured after a stadium wall collapse and stampede at a soccer match in the Senegalese capital.

Those present said fighting broke out late Saturday between rival fans of US Ouakam and Stade de Mbour and the wall at the Demba Diop stadium in Dakar collapsed as police also fired tear gas.

Government spokesman Seydou Gueye on Sunday condemned the violence, adding that authorities moved the injured to hospitals around Dakar. He said an investigation will be opened into the incident.

The government also announced a ban on sports and cultural activities during the legislative campaign period leading to parliamentary elections on July 30.

This story has been corrected to state that the fighting between rival fans in Dakar took place on Saturday, not Friday.

Topics:
Africa News Latest News National News Sports World News
