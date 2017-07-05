501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » 5.3 earthquake shakes parts…

5.3 earthquake shakes parts of southwestern Uganda

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 5:13 am 07/30/2017 05:13am
Share

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 has hit southwestern Uganda.

It said the epicenter of the earthquake early Sunday was 39 kilometers (24 miles) west of the western Ugandan town of Rubirizi. The quake, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), was also felt in parts of northern Tanzania.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths from the quake.

Earthquakes have been rare in this region but it has been experiencing some seismological activity as companies search for oil in the Lake Albert area along Uganda’s border with Congo.

In September 2016, a 5.7 earthquake hit East Africa’s Lake Victoria region, killing at least 11 people in Tanzania and damaging property in Uganda.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?