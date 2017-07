By The Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African media say rescuers have recovered the bodies of four miners who were trapped underground during an earth tremor.

The African News Agency reported Monday that the accident happened over the weekend at the Tau Lekoa gold mine in North West province.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions, a labor federation, says mine owners and the government must increase safety measures to prevent such accidents.

