501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » 19 killed in Boko…

19 killed in Boko Haram attacks in northern Nigeria city

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 6:57 am 07/12/2017 06:57am
Share

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Four Boko Haram suicide bombers killed 19 people in a series of attacks that targeted a civilian self-defense force and the people who gathered to mourn their deaths, police in northeastern Nigeria said Wednesday.

Borno state police commissioner Damian Chukwu said 23 others were wounded in Tuesday night’s attacks in the northeastern city of Maiduguri, the birthplace of Boko Haram’s eight-year insurgency.

The police commissioner said 12 of the dead were members of a civilian self-defense force and the other seven people were killed when they gathered to mourn them.

At least one of the suicide bombers was female, said a spokesman for the self-defense force, Danbatta Bello. The bombers specifically targeted his colleagues while they were on duty, he said.

“A teenage female suicide bomber actually crept to the sandbag post of our boys at Molai and before they could realize what was happening she detonated herself and killed three of our boys,” Bello said.

“That happened simultaneously with the one that occurred at the tea vendor’s, where seven of our members who took their time off to eat their dinner were killed,” he said.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw mourning residents preparing the bodies of the victims for burial.

Nigeria’s government late last year declared that Boko Haram had been “crushed” but deadly attacks continue. The Islamic extremist group’s insurgency has killed more than 20,000 people, abducted thousands of others and spilled over into neighboring countries.

Northeastern Nigeria is part of what the United Nations has called the world’s largest humanitarian crisis in more than 70 years, with the World Food Program estimating that more than 4.5 million people in the region need emergency food assistance.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Africa News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?