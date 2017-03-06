6:59 am, March 6, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Africa News

Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » UN official urges South…

UN official urges South Sudan to allow food aid distribution

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 6:46 am 03/06/2017 06:46am
Share

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is demanding immediate access for aid distribution in famine-hit South Sudan amid continued fighting and the recent looting of a humanitarian organization.

Stephen O’Brien said after a two-day visit to South Sudan that obstacles to humanitarian assistance continue, including active hostility, access denials, and bureaucratic impediments.

South Sudan’s civil war began in December 2013 and roughly 100,000 people are experiencing famine in Leer and Mayendit counties, with another 1 million people on the brink of starvation across the country.

Aid workers were recently forced to relocate from famine hit Mayendit after a government official informed them there would be fighting in the area, which followed shortly after. Aid officials now fear that they will not be allowed to return to the town.

Topics:
Africa News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » UN official urges South…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Africa News