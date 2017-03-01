9:49 am, March 1, 2017
Africa News

UN chief warns of Burundi’s leader seeking 4th term

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 9:23 am 03/01/2017 09:23am
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A new report by the U.N. secretary-general warns that if Burundi’s president tries to seek a fourth term it could “plunge the country into an even deeper crisis.”

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres’ report to the U.N. Security Council cites recent comments by President Pierre Nkurunziza that he might pursue a fourth term if Burundi’s people decide to change the constitution.

The East African nation has seen deadly political turmoil since Nkurunziza in 2015 successfully pursued a third term, which some called unconstitutional. Hundreds have been killed, and more than 380,000 have fled.

Burundi’s government on Tuesday responded to the U.N. report by saying it “regrets that some lobbies with proven interests and positions against Burundi seem to have control over a number of United Nations’ organs.”

Topics:
Africa News Government News Latest News World News
Africa News