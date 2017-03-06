3:58 am, March 6, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Africa News

Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Suspected jihadists attack Mali…

Suspected jihadists attack Mali military position; 12 dead

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 3:48 am 03/06/2017 03:48am
Share

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Suspected jihadists from Burkina Faso have attacked a Malian military post across the border, killing at least a dozen Malian soldiers.

The attack was on a military base in Boulkessi, according to an announcement on Malian state television late Sunday.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals said that Malian soldiers fled Boulkessi after the assault.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion fell on a group from Burkina Faso known as Ansaroul Islam, which is linked to extremist groups in northern Mali.

The group claimed responsibility for a previous attack in January that killed 11 people including soldiers in Burkina Faso.

Extremist violence has been mounting over the past year along the border between Mali and Burkina Faso.

Topics:
Africa News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Suspected jihadists attack Mali…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Africa News