Nigeria’s president set to resume work after weeks overseas

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 5:51 am 03/13/2017 05:51am
In this photo released by the Nigeria State House, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, speaks at the presidential palace upon his arrival from medical vacation in Abuja, Nigeria, Friday, March 10, 2017. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country on Friday after a medical leave of a month and a half that raised questions about his health and some calls for his replacement, but he made clear that whatever was ailing him was not yet over. (Sunday Aghaeze/Nigeria State House via AP)

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s president is expected to officially get back to work after nearly two months in London on medical leave.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal assistant Bashir Ahmad tweeted that Buhari will send a letter to the National Assembly on Monday “to formally notify the legislature of his return.”

The president returned to Nigeria on Friday but left Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in charge of Africa’s most populous nation over the weekend as he rested.

The government has not explained what is ailing the 74-year-old president, who has made reference to blood transfusions and said he had not been so sick in decades.

Buhari on Friday said further medical checkups will be needed in the coming weeks.

Concerns have grown that he is not fit to resume power.

