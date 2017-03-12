6:42 am, March 12, 2017
Madagascar cyclone death toll reaches 50, authorities say

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 5:38 am 03/12/2017 05:38am
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Madagascar’s government says the death toll from Cyclone Enawo has risen to at least 50, with 20 people missing.

The island nation’s disaster management agency on Sunday said the cyclone that made landfall in the northeast on Tuesday also has driven 110,000 people from their homes. At least 183 people were injured.

Enawo brought heavy rains and winds in excess of 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour — the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane.

Officials say the full extent of the damage is not yet known because of telecommunications breakdowns, making it hard to contact rural communities.

The cyclone also has damaged the economy. The Sava region in the northeast produces about half of the world’s vanilla, and producers predict a very bad harvest.

