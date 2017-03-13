11:15 am, March 13, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Africa News

Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Kenya governor says police…

Kenya governor says police block him from president’s event

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 10:51 am 03/13/2017 10:51am
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The governor of Kenya’s second largest city says paramilitary police surrounded his home and office on Monday to prevent him from attending a presidential event and answering accusations of corruption.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday at a campaign rally suggested that Mombasa Gov. Ali Hassan Joho has misappropriated millions of dollars, saying he should explain how he had used $389 million allocated over four years.

Joho, who says Mombasa county was allocated $166 million instead, tried to respond Monday by attending a Kenyatta event. He said he managed to sneak out of his house in his brother’s car but was stopped at a roadblock by officers who said the president ordered that he be prevented from going.

“For some reason they felt they need to deny us the opportunity to respond to their falsehoods and lies,” Joho said.

At the event, Kenyatta replied: “He should not play with us. If he does, we will straighten him out.”

Kenyatta has been trying to win the support of people along the country’s coast, an opposition stronghold, ahead of the August presidential elections. Mombasa anchors the region. Joho is not a candidate in the election.

Kenyatta and Joho have clashed in the past about projects the president has launched in the region.

Topics:
Africa News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Africa News » Kenya governor says police…
Advertiser Content


WTOP Bracket Challenge

Register Today

Fill out your bracket for a chance to win great prizes and play against our WTOP VIPs.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

A look back: DC’s biggest March snowstorms

As the forecast of winter weather looms, WTOP's Dave Dildine highlights the most-memorable snowstorms to strike the D.C. region during the month of March.

Recommended
Latest

Picture This

7 top places to catch spring blooms across America

From Death Valley National Park’s vibrant yellow daisies to the district’s iconic cherry blossoms to the Great Smoky Mountains’ colorful wildflowers and everywhere in between, here’s where to catch impressive floral displays across America this spring.

Africa News